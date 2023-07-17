PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS
BERKELEY – Former California men’s rowing assistant coach Sam Baum has rejoined the program’s coaching staff as the associate head coach, head coach Scott Frandsen announced Monday. During his previous stint with Cal (2018-22), Baum, a Berkeley native, was part of the coaching staff that guided the Golden Bears to the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) national championship in 2022. Prior to his time at Cal, he spent seven seasons (2011-18) as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator for the Yale men’s heavyweight program.
“We are excited to have Sam rejoin the staff,” Frandsen said. “He does an incredible job of recruiting, coaching and building a sense of team within our group. Sam played a crucial role in building the squad that won back-to-back national championships the past two years! He is the best at what he does and I am eager to get to work with Sam again. I know that Brandon, Michael and Dave and the rest of the team are as well.”
During his time with the Bulldogs, Baum coached alongside former Cal head coach Steve Gladstone, with whom he helped the program win back-to-back IRA championships in 2017 and 2018. He also fully rebuilt the program’s recruitment strategy to include sourcing, outbound, inbound, on-site and application management. During his tenure, Baum recruited or coached nine Yale oarsmen who competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
“I am eager to work with this team and help them continue to achieve at the highest level,” Baum said. “I want to thank Scott for the opportunity and look forward to getting started.”
Before joining Yale’s staff, Baum was the head rowing coach at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo from 2009-11.
Baum was a 2009 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and member of the crew team, of which he was named the team’s most valuable rower after stroking the freshman eight that won the Eastern Sprints and took bronze at the 2006 IRA National Championships. He finished his career with the Quakers on the team’s varsity eight crew.
Baum attended Berkeley High School and rowed for the Oakland Strokes, winning three state titles and placing second at the US Rowing Youth National Championships in the eight.
Comments are closed.