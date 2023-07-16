RowAmerica Rye Wins Overall Points Trophy as 2023 USRowing Summer National Championships Comes to an End

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The last day of the 2023 USRowing Summer National Championships saw medals in 47 events and three overall points trophies. Points trophies up for grabs included the overall, women’s, and men’s. Trophies were awarded to clubs that scored the highest in each category throughout the weekend.

The winner of the overall points trophy was RowAmerica Rye with a score of 360. RowAmerica Rye had 33 boat entries and earned 22 total medals throughout the weekend.

Ready Set Row LLC took the women’s points trophy with a score of 272. Ready Set Row had 27 entries and took home 18 medals.

Finally, Conshohocken Rowing Center Inc. won the men’s points trophy with a score of 209. Conshohocken Rowing Center had 19 entries and earned 19 medals.

Y Quad Cities Rowing secured gold in the women’s U23 quadruple sculls following a tight time trial yesterday. The boat, rowed by Ella Saunders, Alexa Mueller, Ela Ersan, and Delaney Evans, crossed the finish line at 6:51:470. Like the time trial, it was not an easy win, with Conshohocken Rowing Center Inc. crossing at 6:52:799 to earn silver. Unlike the time trial, Oklahoma City High Performance Center finished nearly 10 seconds after Y Quad Cities, earning them fourth in the race.

Another close call came in the women’s U23 single sculls, with Ana Holtey taking gold for Ready Set Row LLC. Holtey won the event with a time of 7:56:826, beating U23 National Team Athlete Annelise Hahl by just under three seconds. Holtey previously won a bronze medal in the women’s quadruple sculls at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships. Hahl also competed in the events Thursday and Friday and took gold in the women’s youth single sculls.

There was a common theme of close calls on the course today, continuing with the men’s U23 four. Y Quad Cities once again took a gold medal with a time of 6:11:767. William Sharis, Nikhil Ramaraju, Keval Wagher, and Tristan Wakefield beat two Mendota Development Camp boats for the top spot. Y Quad Cities ended the day nine-for-nine in medals and events.

