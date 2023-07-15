U.S. Wraps Up 2023 CanAmMex with 14 Medals

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

The United States’ CanAmMex team won four more medals, including three golds, Saturday to wrap up the 2023 CanAmMex Regatta in Sarasota, Fla. In total, the U.S. won 14 medals, including eight gold, over the two-day regatta.

In the men’s quadruple sculls, the U.S. crew of Brady Shanle, Ryan Miller, William Mathes, and Rahil Dundon won the gold medal in a 6:20.08. The crew finished more than 10 seconds ahead of Canada’s time of 6:30.37. Mexico finished third.

The U.S. women’s eight of coxswain Aleksandra Belov, Isabella Furman, Ashley Rohloff, Ella Warden, Ingrid Lofgren, Angelina DiPaola, Beatrice Knight, Claire Perkoski, and Emily Turnbull also won gold, winning their race by 10.33 seconds. The U.S. clocked a 6:44.01, with Canada crossing in a 6:54.34.

The men’s eight of coxswain Kanaan Alford, William O’Donnell, Nathan Abrials, Nicolas Leach, Theodore Herzog, Andrew Orio, Marcus Lorgen, Arturo Castelo, and Andrew Bittner took home the gold in a 6:09.26. The U.S. finished more than 30 seconds ahead of the Canada/Mexico composite crew.

In the women’s quadruple sculls, Canada took the top spot in a 7:03.14, finishing 3.4 seconds ahead of the U.S. crew of Brooke Seebeck, Olivia Petri, Grace Murphy, and Rebecca Schmidt. The U.S. finished with a time of 7:06.54.

CanAmMex is an annual collaboration camp between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. that includes a week of training followed by a regatta. Click here for CanAmMex results, which is being run as part of the Summer Festival of Rowing.

