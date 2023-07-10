PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING
USRowing is pleased to announce the 59-person roster of the 2023 Under 23 National Team that will represent the U.S. in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, later this month.
The 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 19-23 in Plovdiv. The regatta will offer 22 boat classes including the men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight single sculls, double sculls, lightweight double sculls, quadruple sculls, lightweight quadruple sculls, pair, lightweight pair, four, four with coxswain, and eight. The U.S. has entries in 17 of the 22 events.
At the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won seven medals including three golds, three silvers, and one bronze. The U.S. ranked second in the World Rowing medal standings behind Italy and third in the total medal count behind Italy and Germany. The U.S. won gold medals in the women’s four, women’s eight, and lightweight men’s pair; silver medals in the men’s single sculls, men’s eight, and men’s four with coxswain; and bronze in the women’s four with coxswain.
The U23 roster includes athletes from 20 states and New Zealand. California leads the way with nine athletes. Twenty-two colleges and universities are represented on the roster, with Brown University leading the way with six team members and the University of Pennsylvania having five. Sixteen athletes return from the 2022 U23 team.
USRowing would like to thank Filippi Lido, the Official Boat Supplier for the U.S. Senior, Under 23, and Para Rowing National Teams. Under the agreement, Filippi is providing USRowing a fleet of boats for international competitions including the World Rowing Cup regattas, World Rowing Under 23 Championships, World Rowing Championships, Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games, as well as a domestic training fleet for the USRowing training centers and under 23 selection camps.
2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Roster
Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)
(Lineups subject to change)
Men’s Single Sculls
Isaiah Harrison (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho/Coeur d’Alene Rowing Association)
Women’s Single Sculls
Katelin Gildersleeve (s) (Dallas, Texas/Stanford University/Oklahoma City High Performance Center)
Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls
Christoph Karleskind (Alamo, Calif./Golden State Rowing Club)
Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls
Emma Mirrer (Providence, R.I./Princeton University)
Women’s Double Sculls
Megan Walsh (s) (Grand Rapids, Minn./University of Oklahoma)
Annie Herring (b) (Dallas, Texas/Brown University)
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Timothy Parsons (s) (Eugene, Ore./Yale University)
Ryan Tripp (b) (Piedmont, Calif./Dartmouth College)
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls
Aislinn O’Brien (s) (Phoenixville, Pa./St. Joseph’s University)
Katrina Miehlbradt (b) (Auckland, New Zealand/University of Toronto)
Men’s Pair
August Altucher (s) (Sellwood, Ore./University of Washington)
Caleb Cowles (b) (Newport Beach, Calif./University of Washington)
Lightweight Men’s Pair
Jackson Fuller (s) (Winter Park, Fla./United States Naval Academy)
Mason Banks (b) (Westport, Conn./United States Naval Academy)
Men’s Quadruple Sculls
James Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Harvard University)
Matthew Davis (3) (Malvern, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)
Jason Kennedy (2) (Berwyn, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)
Charles Jones (b) (Bloomington, Ind./University of Pennsylvania)
Women’s Quadruple Sculls
Meena Baher (s) (Mountain View, Calif./Harvard University)
Lauren Benedict (3) (Reston, Va./University of Virginia)
Catie Castle (2) (Vero Beach, Fla./University of Rhode Island)
Rosemary Varney (b) (Ojai, Calif./University of California, Los Angeles)
Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Simon Dubiel (s) (Seattle, Wash./University of Pennsylvania)
Eli Rabinowitz (3) (Rye, N.Y./Georgetown University)
Ruben Luthra (2) (Seattle, Wash./Georgetown University)
Troy Riesenberger (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of Pennsylvania)
Women’s Four
Angela Szabo (s) (Sarasota, Fla./University of California)
Maddie Moore (3) (Naples, Fla./Yale University)
Elsa Hartman (2) (Roseville, Calif./University of Virginia)
Katherine Kelly (b) (Vashon Island, Wash./University of Virginia)
Men’s Four with Coxswain
Sammy Houdaigui (c) (McLean, Va./Dartmouth College)
Keith Ryan (s) (Sausalito, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)
Braden Porterfield (3) (Alexandria, Va./Northeastern University)
Bret Holt (2) (Folsom, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)
Blake Vogel (b) (Pittsburgh, Pa./University of Washington)
Women’s Four with Coxswain
Camille Arnold-Mages (c) (Waltham, Mass./Northeastern University)
Eva Frohnhofer (s) (New York, N.Y./University of Virginia)
Quincy Stone (3) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)
Natalie Hoefer (2) (Midland, Mich./University of Notre Dame)
Julietta Camahort (b) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)
Men’s Eight
Jack DiGiovanni (c) (Pittsford, N.Y./Brown University)
Josh Golbus (s) (Plymouth, Minn./Brown University)
Ian Burnett (7) (Arlington, Mass./Brown University)
Wilson Morton (6) (Summit, N.J.) University of California, Berkeley)
Erik Spinka (5) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)
Joseph Kiely (4) (Hebron, Ky./University of Notre Dame)
Julian Thomas (3) (New Hope, Pa./Dartmouth College)
Nick Taylor (2) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)
Jacob Hudgins (b) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)
Women’s Eight
Victoria Grieder (c) (Windermere, Fla./Rutgers University)
Megan Lee (s) (Natick, Mass./Duke University)
Hannah Heideveld (7) (New Brunswick, N.J./Rutgers University)
Mia Levy (6) (Des Moines, Iowa/Yale University)
Evan Park (5) (Bend, Ore./Oregon State University)
Lale Edil (4) (Arcadia, Okla./University of Oklahoma)
Dahlia Levine (3) (Ardmore, Pa./Brown University)
Lauren Day (2) (Seattle, Wash./United States Naval Academy)
Olivia Vavasour (b) (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Brown University)
Alternates
Harry Hall (Chester Springs, Pa./University of Washington)
Coaching Staff
Lyons Bradley, Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Jenny Cook, Women’s Four
Reilly Dampeer, Women’s Quadruple Sculls/Women’s Single Sculls
Sergio Espinoza, Men’s Pair
John Graves, Men’s Eight
Andrew Hess, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls
Craig Hoffman, Men’s Quadruple Sculls
James Kwan, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls
James Konopka, Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls
Matthew Marks, Lightweight Men’s Pair
Adrienne Martelli, Women’s Four with Coxswain
Trevor Michelson, Men’s Four with Coxswain
Elizabeth Mitchell, Women’s Double Sculls
Aaron Preetam, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls
Sarah Trowbridge, Women’s Eight
Support Staff
Erin Berg, Dietician
Eric Carson, Team Physician
Brett Gorman, Team Leader
Brett Johnson, Press Officer
Reiko Takahashi, Physical Therapist
Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader
