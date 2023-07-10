USRowing Names 2023 Under 23 National Team Roster

USRowing is pleased to announce the 59-person roster of the 2023 Under 23 National Team that will represent the U.S. in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, later this month.

The 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will be held July 19-23 in Plovdiv. The regatta will offer 22 boat classes including the men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight single sculls, double sculls, lightweight double sculls, quadruple sculls, lightweight quadruple sculls, pair, lightweight pair, four, four with coxswain, and eight. The U.S. has entries in 17 of the 22 events.

At the 2022 World Rowing Under 23 Championships held in Varese, Italy, the U.S. won seven medals including three golds, three silvers, and one bronze. The U.S. ranked second in the World Rowing medal standings behind Italy and third in the total medal count behind Italy and Germany. The U.S. won gold medals in the women’s four, women’s eight, and lightweight men’s pair; silver medals in the men’s single sculls, men’s eight, and men’s four with coxswain; and bronze in the women’s four with coxswain.

The U23 roster includes athletes from 20 states and New Zealand. California leads the way with nine athletes. Twenty-two colleges and universities are represented on the roster, with Brown University leading the way with six team members and the University of Pennsylvania having five. Sixteen athletes return from the 2022 U23 team.

2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championships Roster

Name (Boat Position) (Hometown/University)

Men’s Single Sculls

Isaiah Harrison (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho/Coeur d’Alene Rowing Association)

Women’s Single Sculls

Katelin Gildersleeve (s) (Dallas, Texas/Stanford University/Oklahoma City High Performance Center)

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

Christoph Karleskind (Alamo, Calif./Golden State Rowing Club)

Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Emma Mirrer (Providence, R.I./Princeton University)

Women’s Double Sculls

Megan Walsh (s) (Grand Rapids, Minn./University of Oklahoma)

Annie Herring (b) (Dallas, Texas/Brown University)

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Timothy Parsons (s) (Eugene, Ore./Yale University)

Ryan Tripp (b) (Piedmont, Calif./Dartmouth College)

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Aislinn O’Brien (s) (Phoenixville, Pa./St. Joseph’s University)

Katrina Miehlbradt (b) (Auckland, New Zealand/University of Toronto)

Men’s Pair

August Altucher (s) (Sellwood, Ore./University of Washington)

Caleb Cowles (b) (Newport Beach, Calif./University of Washington)

Lightweight Men’s Pair

Jackson Fuller (s) (Winter Park, Fla./United States Naval Academy)

Mason Banks (b) (Westport, Conn./United States Naval Academy)

Men’s Quadruple Sculls

James Patton (s) (Houston, Texas/Harvard University)

Matthew Davis (3) (Malvern, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)

Jason Kennedy (2) (Berwyn, Pa./University of Pennsylvania)

Charles Jones (b) (Bloomington, Ind./University of Pennsylvania)

Women’s Quadruple Sculls

Meena Baher (s) (Mountain View, Calif./Harvard University)

Lauren Benedict (3) (Reston, Va./University of Virginia)

Catie Castle (2) (Vero Beach, Fla./University of Rhode Island)

Rosemary Varney (b) (Ojai, Calif./University of California, Los Angeles)

Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Simon Dubiel (s) (Seattle, Wash./University of Pennsylvania)

Eli Rabinowitz (3) (Rye, N.Y./Georgetown University)

Ruben Luthra (2) (Seattle, Wash./Georgetown University)

Troy Riesenberger (b) (Sarasota, Fla./University of Pennsylvania)

Women’s Four

Angela Szabo (s) (Sarasota, Fla./University of California)

Maddie Moore (3) (Naples, Fla./Yale University)

Elsa Hartman (2) (Roseville, Calif./University of Virginia)

Katherine Kelly (b) (Vashon Island, Wash./University of Virginia)

Men’s Four with Coxswain

Sammy Houdaigui (c) (McLean, Va./Dartmouth College)

Keith Ryan (s) (Sausalito, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)

Braden Porterfield (3) (Alexandria, Va./Northeastern University)

Bret Holt (2) (Folsom, Calif./University of California, Berkeley)

Blake Vogel (b) (Pittsburgh, Pa./University of Washington)

Women’s Four with Coxswain

Camille Arnold-Mages (c) (Waltham, Mass./Northeastern University)

Eva Frohnhofer (s) (New York, N.Y./University of Virginia)

Quincy Stone (3) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)

Natalie Hoefer (2) (Midland, Mich./University of Notre Dame)

Julietta Camahort (b) (San Francisco, Calif./Stanford University)

Men’s Eight

Jack DiGiovanni (c) (Pittsford, N.Y./Brown University)

Josh Golbus (s) (Plymouth, Minn./Brown University)

Ian Burnett (7) (Arlington, Mass./Brown University)

Wilson Morton (6) (Summit, N.J.) University of California, Berkeley)

Erik Spinka (5) (Southport, Conn./Princeton University)

Joseph Kiely (4) (Hebron, Ky./University of Notre Dame)

Julian Thomas (3) (New Hope, Pa./Dartmouth College)

Nick Taylor (2) (Chicago, Ill./Princeton University)

Jacob Hudgins (b) (Andover, Mass./Dartmouth College)

Women’s Eight

Victoria Grieder (c) (Windermere, Fla./Rutgers University)

Megan Lee (s) (Natick, Mass./Duke University)

Hannah Heideveld (7) (New Brunswick, N.J./Rutgers University)

Mia Levy (6) (Des Moines, Iowa/Yale University)

Evan Park (5) (Bend, Ore./Oregon State University)

Lale Edil (4) (Arcadia, Okla./University of Oklahoma)

Dahlia Levine (3) (Ardmore, Pa./Brown University)

Lauren Day (2) (Seattle, Wash./United States Naval Academy)

Olivia Vavasour (b) (Saratoga Springs, N.Y./Brown University)

Alternates

Harry Hall (Chester Springs, Pa./University of Washington)

Coaching Staff

Lyons Bradley, Lightweight Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Jenny Cook, Women’s Four

Reilly Dampeer, Women’s Quadruple Sculls/Women’s Single Sculls

Sergio Espinoza, Men’s Pair

John Graves, Men’s Eight

Andrew Hess, Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls

Craig Hoffman, Men’s Quadruple Sculls

James Kwan, Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls

James Konopka, Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls

Matthew Marks, Lightweight Men’s Pair

Adrienne Martelli, Women’s Four with Coxswain

Trevor Michelson, Men’s Four with Coxswain

Elizabeth Mitchell, Women’s Double Sculls

Aaron Preetam, Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls

Sarah Trowbridge, Women’s Eight

Support Staff

Erin Berg, Dietician

Eric Carson, Team Physician

Brett Gorman, Team Leader

Brett Johnson, Press Officer

Reiko Takahashi, Physical Therapist

Wendy Wilbur, Team Leader