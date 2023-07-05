USRowing Names Six Boats for the 2023 World Rowing Championships

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the women’s single sculls, men’s double sculls, lightweight women’s double sculls, women’s pair, women’s four, and men’s four that will represent the U.S. at the 2023 World Rowing Championships September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The lightweight women’s double, women’s four, and men’s four were selected through USRowing’s selection camp process, while the women’s single, men’s double, and women’s pair qualified for the team by winning the National Selection Regatta and then finishing high enough at the World Rowing Cup II in Varese, Italy.

The women’s four of Molly Bruggeman (Dayton, Ohio/University of Notre Dame/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Kelsey Reelick (Brookfield, Conn./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis./University of Wisconsin/USRowing Training Center – Princeton), and Claire Collins (McLean, Va./Princeton University/USRowing Training Center – Princeton) won the gold medal at World Rowing Cup II and were selected to the team based on their performance in Varese.

After winning a silver medal at the 2022 World Rowing Championships and 2023 World Rowing Cup II, Michelle Sechser (Folsom, Calif./University of Tulsa/ USRowing Training Center – Princeton) will be rowing with a new partner in the lightweight women’s double sculls at this year’s world championships. Mary Jones Nabel (Huntsville, Ala./University of Tennessee/Cambridge Boat Club) earned her spot in the lineup through the second Olympic Events Selection Camp at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The men’s four brought home a bronze medal from World Rowing Cup II in Varese. After returning for selection camp, Michael Grady (Pittsburgh, Pa./Cornell University/California Rowing Club), Nick Mead (Strafford, Pa./Princeton University/New York Athletic Club) and Liam Corrigan (Old Lyme, Conn./Harvard University/California Rowing Club) will be joined by Justin Best (Kennett Square, Pa./Drexel University/California Rowing Club) in the four that will be heading to Belgrade.

By virtue of winning the 2023 National Selection Regatta and then placing high enough in Varese, women’s single sculler Kara Kohler (Clayton, Calif./University of California, Berkeley/Texas Rowing Center), the men’s double sculls duo of Sorin Koszyk (Grosse Pointe Park, Mich./Cornell University/California Rowing Club) and Ben Davison (Inverness, Fla./University of Washington/California Rowing Club), and the women’s pair of Alie Rusher (West Bend, Wis./Stanford University/California Rowing Club) and Meghan Musnicki (Naples, N.Y./Ithaca College/California Rowing Club) all earned the opportunity to represent the U.S. in their respective events in Serbia.

Koszyk and Davison won silver at World Rowing Cup II, as did Rusher and Musnicki. Kohler won bronze.

USRowing recently named four Para rowing crews for Belgrade. The remaining camp-selected boats – including the men’s and women’s eight, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls, and lightweight men’s double sculls – will be named later this month.

The men’s single sculls, women’s double sculls, men’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s single sculls, lightweight men’s and women’s pair, lightweight men’s and women’s quadruple sculls, PR1 women’s single sculls. PR2 men’s and women’s single sculls, and PR3 men’s and women’s pair will have the opportunity to earn their spots on the team through the International and Non-Selected Olympic Event Trials July 27-30 at Lake Mercer. Click here to see the complete 2023 Senior National Team Selection Procedures.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships run September 3-10 in Belgrade and are the first opportunity for countries to qualify boats for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

