Esteemed Regatta Announcer Wyant Dies at 40

STAFF REPORTS

Rowing commentator David Wyant died June 2 following a long fight with cancer and primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver disease in which the bile ducts become inflamed and scarred, narrowed, or blocked.

Wyant’s voice is well known to rowing fans, who heard him announce regattas at every level—from local events at Nathan Benderson Park to the world championships. He announced the NCAAs in May, five days before his death.

“He was so good at what he did, and he did it just because he enjoyed doing it,” said Benderson’s Sarah Kupiec.

Wyant was a partner at the Sarasota law firm Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and coxed at Pine View School and Wesleyan University. He is survived by his wife, Paige, and two sons.