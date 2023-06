2023 Henley Women’s Regatta – June 16-18

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2023 Henley Women’s Regatta takes place June 16-18 in Henley-on-Thames, England.

For a second consecutive year there are over 500 crews due to race, well above the pre-Covid-19 high of 493 entries in 2019. Total entries are up from 518 in 2022 to 547, and around 2,150 athletes are set to race, according to race organizers.