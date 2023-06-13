Dates Set for Olympic Qualifying Events

BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO BY ED MORAN

World Rowing has announced the dates of the Final Olympic & Paralympic Qualification Regatta: May 19 to 21, 2024, in Lucerne, Switzerland. Commonly referred to as the “regatta of death,” it’s the last of three chances for national teams to qualify boats for the 14 Olympic and five Paralympic events.

The 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in September represent the best and least complicated way for elite crews to save their space at the strictly limited (502 athletes in all) Paris Olympic regatta in July 2024 by finishing in the top spots (numbers vary by event; for the eights, it’s top five).

There are also continental qualification regattas, which award allocated Olympic spots to four global regions to ensure worldwide participation, that aren’t an option for North American crews. Expectations are for the U.S. National Team to qualify at least eight boats for the Olympics at Worlds. For the remaining events, a quadrennium of dreams will be on the line in Lucerne next May.