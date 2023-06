2023 USRowing Youth National Championships June 8-11

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

The 2023 USRowing Youth National Championships take place June 8-11 in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. at Nathan Benderson Park.

According to USRowing, it is the largest event in the youth national championships series with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country and over 4,000 athlete participants.