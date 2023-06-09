156th Yale-Harvard Regatta June 9-10

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 156th Yale-Harvard Regatta takes place June 9-10 on the Thames River (Gales Ferry, Conn.).

The event will make the last race for Steve Gladstone at Yale after he announced his retirement last fall.

Here is the schedule for this year’s event:

Friday June 9th

5:00 PM – 4V/Combination (2 miles)

6:00 PM – Regatta Committee Cocktail Party (Open to public)

Saturday June 10th