NCAA Rowing National Championships May 26-28

STORY BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS ATHLETICS

Two-time defending Division I national champions Texas have returned to New Jersey to take on top-ranked Princeton, the only crew to beat them over the past three years when the Longhorns couldn’t quite catch the Tigers in their April 22 showdown in Princeton, N.J. Princeton’s first varsity eight has been perfect this year and went 6:01.8 in winning the Ivy championships, May 12. (The World Rowing best time of 5:54.1 was set by the U.S. National Team in Lucerne, Switzerland in 2013; Texas won the 2022 NCAA final in 6:10.7)

Team points from three boats—two eights and a four—determine the NCAA national championship and Yale won both the second eight and the four at the Ivy championships. Stanford won two of three finals and finished second in the other in winning this year’s Pac-12 championships. In each of the past two NCAA championships, Stanford tied Texas on points but was ultimately second based on the first varsity tie-breaker.

The 2023 NCAA Rowing National Championship Regatta also features six Division II schools and eight Division III schools competing for their divisional national championships with heats on Friday, May 26 and finals on Saturday, May 27.