2023 Schuylkill Navy Series Gets Underway with the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta Presented by Toyota

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY SCHUYLKILL NAVY

Philadelphia, PA – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia is proud to announce its continued partnership with Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association as Presenting Sponsor of the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta. The Regatta – which is Philadelphia’s largest sprint race – is also the largest scholastic regatta in the world and takes place Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 on the Schuylkill River.

Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association are in the ninth year as Presenting Sponsor of the Regatta – and, the seventh year as the overall Presenting Sponsor of the Schuylkill Navy Series comprised of five signature events annually conducted by the Schuylkill Navy (including the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, presented by Toyota).

As Presenting Sponsor of the overall Series, Toyota supports the Schuylkill Navy’s 365-day-a-year efforts on behalf of the rowing community, including river stewardship, ensuring river user safety, and developing rowing talent at every level – from young scholastic student-athletes to elite-level rowers preparing for and competing on the global stage at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Our association is comprised of the 25 local Toyota Dealers living and working in Greater Philadelphia, and we deeply value assisting the Schuylkill Navy with the Series and in their overall efforts of preservation/conservation of the Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row – one of the most-iconic and important historical landmarks in our region – helping to expand river stewardship and maintain river user safety,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.

“Toyota is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 96th Stotesbury Cup Regatta this month, which facilitates so many student-athletes opportunity to compete. As the local Toyota Dealers, we are so proud to help Toyota support this event, which is the first regatta in The Schuylkill Navy Series that Toyota presents each year,” Muller added.

Toyota provides significant financial and in-kind support to the Schuylkill Navy. The funds from Toyota’s donation will help continue all of the efforts behind the ongoing “The Schuylkill Navy Series presented by Toyota” and their elite-level High-Performance Collaborative program, as well as ensuring support for other initiatives.

“Toyota’s support helps us to continue to improve our competitive events while bolstering our ability to work on important infrastructure and logistical needs at our venue. We also are able to pursue efforts to broaden access and inclusion,” said Bonnie Mueller, Commodore, Schuylkill Navy. “Of course, as we look to 2024, Toyota’s support for our high-performance athletes will be critical. The Schuylkill Navy is grateful for the generous support that Toyota has provided over a decade. The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association are truly great partners to the rowing community of Philadelphia,” the Commodore added.

Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers’ support of the Schuylkill Navy Series events and the High-Performance Collaborative team members is centered on Toyota’s global mission of “Mobility For All”. It is Toyota’s goal to continue to emphasize its commitment to creating an ever-better society through freedom of movement by championing local hometown heroes and national athletes, as well as presenting sponsorship of events such as the Stotesbury Cup Regatta that connects with people locally to share and encourage others to do the same.

Helping and celebrating student-athletes and Olympic | Paralympic hopefuls to move beyond their dreams is a core part of Toyota’s partnership and support of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers’ support of the Schuylkill Navy Series events.

“To continue helping student-athletes and support our local Olympic-hopefuls – all the while expanding development and access to rowing talent at every level – is a core part of our local support of the Olympic & Paralympic movements, which helps drive our continued support behind The Schuylkill Navy Series we help fund each year,” said Paul Muller.

Related to support behind elite-level rowing, a portion of the Schuylkill Navy’s partnership with Toyota places funding behind the Schuylkill Navy High Performance Collaborative to help local rowing athletes train to compete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

“As we all prepare for the Paris Games in 2024, Toyota is excited to continue our relationship with the Schuylkill Navy and support of their High Performance Collaborative team,” said Paul Muller. “The support of the rowing community here in Greater Philadelphia and ongoing commitment to the Schuylkill Navy is one of our most important and meaningful partnerships,” added Muller.

Toyota’s global “Start Your Impossible” campaign brings this mobility initiative to sport with support for the Olympics and Paralympic Games. As an additional important part of this effort, Toyota supports Team Toyota Athletes such as Oksana Masters, a six-time Team USA Paralympian who has won 17 medals over her career – including her bronze-medal in adaptive rowing during the London Summer Paralympic Games in 2012.

The Toyota Experience at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta will include Team USA Rowers:

· US Rowing National Team member, Cara Stawicki, will meet with event attendees at the Toyota Experience and talk about her participation in the Lightweight Women’s Quad at the 2022 World Rowing Championships. Friday, May 19, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

· Team USA Olympian Rowers, Brooke Mooney and Regina Salmons will be at the Toyota Experience to meet with event attendees and share their experiences from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games as part of Team USA. Friday, May 19, 1:00 to 3:00 PM

· Brooke Mooney will also be appearing at the Toyota Experience Saturday, May 20, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The Toyota Experience at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, presented by Toyota, is located in Stotesbury Village near the Grandstand Finish Line.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta venue provides Regatta attendees with multiple ways to engage with Toyota and learn more about these initiatives Toyota full-line up of vehicles, and the Toyota Experience allows attendees to connect with the brand on many levels. A fleet of Olympic-themed and Hybrid vehicles will be part of the lineup in Stotesbury Village. A second Toyota location in the Athletes Village near the launching dock features Toyota trucks, allowing attendees to experience the powerful and versatile models available.