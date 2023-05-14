SMU Wins Third Consecutive American Women’s Rowing Championship

STORY COURTESY AAC | PHOTO AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE/JOE HOWELL

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – SMU won all four races at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship and captured the team title for the third consecutive season Sunday, May 14 on Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The Mustangs finished with 168 points to finish first, while Tulsa placed second with 140. UCF was third with 112 points, followed by Temple (108), Sacramento State (72) and Old Dominion (48).

The SMU Varsity 8 won in a time of 6:20.622, over 10 seconds ahead of Tulsa in 6:31.281. Temple finished third in 6:36.528. The SMU crew consisted of Gracie Condon, Daisy Butterworth, Emily Baker, Nicole Campbell, Alice Fahey, Sarah Abrams, Megan Hewison, Meg Flannagan and coxswain Sasha Radovanovic. It was the first time Temple has medaled in the event since 2016.

In the Second Varsity 8 race, the Mustang crew of Grace Knudson, Claire Murphy, Sydney Suntrup, Hannah Richardson, Allison Lea, Amy Salesky, Victoria Franklin, Sophie Hill and coxswain Kate Hadley crossed the line first in 6:29.220, over 18 seconds ahead of second-place Tulsa (6:47.948). UCF placed third in a time of 6:51.390.

SMU won the Varsity 4 in a time of 7:20.347. UCF finished second in 7:29.182, ahead of third-place Tulsa (7:35.293). The Mustang crew consisted of Laura Purvis, Anne Ensley, Elena Muir, Jamie Mayberry and coxswain Alexandra Taylor.

The SMU Second Varsity 4 crew of Channing Taner, Ellie Lewis, Sarah Wood, Lauren Bilafer and coxswain Josephine Wilson won the first race of the day in 7:31.057. Tulsa placed second in 7:40.525, just ahead of UCF in 7:40.894.

SMU’s coaching staff, led by head coach Kim Cupini, was named the American Athletic Conference Coaching Staff of the Year.

With the conference win, SMU automatically qualifies for the NCAA Championship, to be held May 26-28 at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The selection show for the national regatta takes place Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on NCAA.com.

2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship Results

1 SMU 168 2 Tulsa 140 3 UCF 112 4 Temple 108 5 Sacramento State 72 6 Old Dominion 48

Coaching Staff of the Year

SMU

First-Team All-Conference

Emma Leavens, UCF

Sofia Bespalova, Old Dominion

Sydnie Bain, Sacramento State

Emily Baker, SMU

Daisy Butterworth, SMU

Alice Fahey, SMU

Megan Hewison, SMU

Sasha Radvanovic, SMU

Gemma Wollenschaeger, Temple

Isabella Musollino, Tulsa

Anna Shaw, Tulsa

Second-Team All-Conference

Anna Kayser Gallego, UCF

Emily Puia, UCF

Deanna Frack, Sacramento State

Victoria Franklin, SMU

Kate Hadley, SMU

Sydney Suntrup, SMU

Olivia Elliott, Temple

Maggie Page, Temple

Emily Bell, Tulsa

Johanna Kristof, Tulsa

Karen Undset, Tulsa