RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 9 Virginia won four of five grand finals to claim its 13th consecutive ACC Rowing championship Saturday (May 13) morning on Lake Wheeler.
Virginia finished with 95 points followed by Syracuse (86), Duke (83), Notre Dame (62), Miami (61), Clemson (41), Louisville (27), North Carolina (24) and Boston College (24).
The Cavaliers have won 22 of the 23 ACC championship regattas and 90 of the 100 championship races.
“The 3V8, 2V4 and V4 really started things off with great wins,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “The second varsity eight race was incredible. Duke’s 2V8 raced so well. We found another gear and I don’t know where it came from to bring it home. We showed a lion’s heart in the V8 race as well, but came up 0.8 seconds short against a really fast Syracuse V8.
“This team is a mixture of incredible people and rowers/coxswains. I’m really happy and proud they earned this ACC championship.”
UVA’s Third Varsity Eight started the grand finals by rallying past Duke and holding off runner-up Syracuse 6:49.096-6:51.932. Duke finished third at 6:53.620.
The Third Varsity Eight pulled away from Duke and held off Syracuse to win the ACC title
Virginia defeated runner-up Duke 7:17.988-7:21.084 in the Second Varsity Four, while Syracuse finished third at 7:27.060.
The Second Varsity Four claims the ACC title with an outstanding race
UVA’s Varsity Four (7:08.947) sprinted past Duke (7:15.717) and Syracuse (7:22.199) to claim the ACC title.
The Varsity Four sprints to the ACC title
The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight rallied for a win over runner-up Duke 6:34.625-6:34.981 in the highly-competitive grand final. Syracuse placed third at 6:51.877.
The Second Varsity Eight rallies for a win in a highly-competitive grand final
In the premier race of the championship, Syracuse held off Virginia’s late push to defeat the Cavaliers 6:20.495-6:21.351. Duke finished third at 6:29.283.
The NCAA Rowing Championships are set for May 26-28 on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The Varsity Eight’s runner-up finish secures our 13th consecutive ACC championship
ACC Crew of the Year – Varsity Eight, Syracuse
ACC Coach of the Year – Luke McGee, Syracuse
ACC Newcomer of the Year – Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, Syracuse
All-ACC Rowing First Team
Leia Till, Virginia
Larkin Brown, Virginia
Janet Conklin (Coxswain), Virginia
ViVi Van Ingen (Coxswain), Virginia
Annika Maxson, Syracuse
Kami Kralikaite, Syracuse
Megan Lee, Duke
Natalie Hoefer, Notre Dame
Constance Stirling, Miami
All-ACC Rowing Second Team
Tahne Badenhorst, Virginia
Hannah Murphy (Coxswain), Syracuse
Lauren Sizemore, Duke
Maggie Newell, Notre Dame
Alyssa Bacchus, Miami
Anna Luttrell, Clemson
Caitlin Bentley, Louisville
Natalie Timinskas, North Carolina
Rebecca Butler, Boston College
Saturday Grand Final Results
Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:49.096, 2. Syracuse, 6:51.932, 3. Duke, 6:53.620, 4. Notre Dame, 7:02.140, 5. Clemson, 7:14.092, 6. Louisville, 7:25.658
Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:17.988, 2. Duke, 7:21.084, 3. Syracuse, 7:27.060, 4. Notre Dame, 7:31.448, 5. Boston College, 7:49.208, 6. Clemson, 7:52.308, 7. North Carolina, 7:55.644, 8. Miami, 8:09.748
Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:08.947, 2. Duke, 7:15.717, 3. Syracuse, 7:22.199, 4. Notre Dame, 7:35.847, 5. Miami, 7:43.267, 6. North Carolina, 7:46.239
Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:34.625, 2. Duke, 6:34.981, 3. Syracuse, 6:51.877, 4. Notre Dame, 6:51.877, 5. Miami, 6:54.837, 6. Clemson, 7:00.697
Varsity Eight: 1. Syracuse, 6:20.495, 2. Virginia, 6:21.351, 3. Duke, 6:29.283, 4. Miami, 6:34.211, 5. Notre Dame, 6:35.787, 6. Clemson, 6:41.099
Lineups
Varsity Eight: Coxswain: ViVi Van Ingen, Stroke: Kate Kelly, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Leia Till, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Larkin Brown, 2: Lily Jarrett, Bow: Eva Frohnhofer
Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Janet Conklin, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Catherine Williams, 6: Lauren Orr, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Cillian Mullen, 3: Sarah Bradford, 2: Riley Richardson, Bow: Sky Dahl
Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sarah Statler, Stroke: Izzie Bird, 7: Helene Dmitrijev, 6: Grace Lebo, 5: Teagan Orth, 4: Tahne Badenhorst, 3: Bianka Smeulders, 2: Brooke Alexander, Bow: Beatrice Jones
Varsity Four: Coxswain: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 3: Lauren Jochims, 2: Meagan Goldsmith, 2: Kate McGee; Bow: Addison Luce
Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Katie Stephens, 3: Nel Straub, 2: Natalie Bailey; Bow: Izzie Begley
