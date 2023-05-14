No. 9 Cavaliers Claim 13th Consecutive ACC Championship

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UVA ATHLETICS

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 9 Virginia won four of five grand finals to claim its 13th consecutive ACC Rowing championship Saturday (May 13) morning on Lake Wheeler.

Virginia finished with 95 points followed by Syracuse (86), Duke (83), Notre Dame (62), Miami (61), Clemson (41), Louisville (27), North Carolina (24) and Boston College (24).

The Cavaliers have won 22 of the 23 ACC championship regattas and 90 of the 100 championship races.

“The 3V8, 2V4 and V4 really started things off with great wins,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “The second varsity eight race was incredible. Duke’s 2V8 raced so well. We found another gear and I don’t know where it came from to bring it home. We showed a lion’s heart in the V8 race as well, but came up 0.8 seconds short against a really fast Syracuse V8.

“This team is a mixture of incredible people and rowers/coxswains. I’m really happy and proud they earned this ACC championship.”

UVA’s Third Varsity Eight started the grand finals by rallying past Duke and holding off runner-up Syracuse 6:49.096-6:51.932. Duke finished third at 6:53.620.

The Third Varsity Eight pulled away from Duke and held off Syracuse to win the ACC title

Virginia defeated runner-up Duke 7:17.988-7:21.084 in the Second Varsity Four, while Syracuse finished third at 7:27.060.

The Second Varsity Four claims the ACC title with an outstanding race

UVA’s Varsity Four (7:08.947) sprinted past Duke (7:15.717) and Syracuse (7:22.199) to claim the ACC title.

The Varsity Four sprints to the ACC title

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Eight rallied for a win over runner-up Duke 6:34.625-6:34.981 in the highly-competitive grand final. Syracuse placed third at 6:51.877.

The Second Varsity Eight rallies for a win in a highly-competitive grand final

In the premier race of the championship, Syracuse held off Virginia’s late push to defeat the Cavaliers 6:20.495-6:21.351. Duke finished third at 6:29.283.

The NCAA Rowing Championships are set for May 26-28 on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

The Varsity Eight’s runner-up finish secures our 13th consecutive ACC championship

ACC Crew of the Year – Varsity Eight, Syracuse

ACC Coach of the Year – Luke McGee, Syracuse

ACC Newcomer of the Year – Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, Syracuse

All-ACC Rowing First Team

Leia Till, Virginia

Larkin Brown, Virginia

Janet Conklin (Coxswain), Virginia

ViVi Van Ingen (Coxswain), Virginia

Annika Maxson, Syracuse

Kami Kralikaite, Syracuse

Megan Lee, Duke

Natalie Hoefer, Notre Dame

Constance Stirling, Miami

All-ACC Rowing Second Team

Tahne Badenhorst, Virginia

Hannah Murphy (Coxswain), Syracuse

Lauren Sizemore, Duke

Maggie Newell, Notre Dame

Alyssa Bacchus, Miami

Anna Luttrell, Clemson

Caitlin Bentley, Louisville

Natalie Timinskas, North Carolina

Rebecca Butler, Boston College

Saturday Grand Final Results

Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:49.096, 2. Syracuse, 6:51.932, 3. Duke, 6:53.620, 4. Notre Dame, 7:02.140, 5. Clemson, 7:14.092, 6. Louisville, 7:25.658

Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:17.988, 2. Duke, 7:21.084, 3. Syracuse, 7:27.060, 4. Notre Dame, 7:31.448, 5. Boston College, 7:49.208, 6. Clemson, 7:52.308, 7. North Carolina, 7:55.644, 8. Miami, 8:09.748

Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:08.947, 2. Duke, 7:15.717, 3. Syracuse, 7:22.199, 4. Notre Dame, 7:35.847, 5. Miami, 7:43.267, 6. North Carolina, 7:46.239

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:34.625, 2. Duke, 6:34.981, 3. Syracuse, 6:51.877, 4. Notre Dame, 6:51.877, 5. Miami, 6:54.837, 6. Clemson, 7:00.697

Varsity Eight: 1. Syracuse, 6:20.495, 2. Virginia, 6:21.351, 3. Duke, 6:29.283, 4. Miami, 6:34.211, 5. Notre Dame, 6:35.787, 6. Clemson, 6:41.099

Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: ViVi Van Ingen, Stroke: Kate Kelly, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Leia Till, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Larkin Brown, 2: Lily Jarrett, Bow: Eva Frohnhofer

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Janet Conklin, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Catherine Williams, 6: Lauren Orr, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Cillian Mullen, 3: Sarah Bradford, 2: Riley Richardson, Bow: Sky Dahl

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sarah Statler, Stroke: Izzie Bird, 7: Helene Dmitrijev, 6: Grace Lebo, 5: Teagan Orth, 4: Tahne Badenhorst, 3: Bianka Smeulders, 2: Brooke Alexander, Bow: Beatrice Jones

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 3: Lauren Jochims, 2: Meagan Goldsmith, 2: Kate McGee; Bow: Addison Luce

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Katie Stephens, 3: Nel Straub, 2: Natalie Bailey; Bow: Izzie Begley