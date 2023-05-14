No. 2 Texas Women’s Rowing wins eighth consecutive Big 12 Championship

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 2 Texas Rowing swept five races at the Big 12 Championship to win an eighth consecutive conference crown on Sunday morning at Lake Walter E. Long . The victory marks the 12th conference title in program history and the sweep was the Longhorns’ eighth consecutive of the conference regatta.

The clean sweep netted the Longhorns 98 points in the final Big 12 team standings and automatically qualified UT for the NCAA Championships. The two-time defending national champion Longhorns will look to become the second program to win three consecutive national titles and the first since Ohio State accomplished the feat from 2013-15.

“We had a very good day, and I’m definitely proud of the way the team performed. Winning a championship is always special, and to do it the way we did means a lot,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill . “Aside from the racing with the Big 12 competition, this was an important day since it was the last race before the NCAA championship. How we perform in a flat out two thousand meters is most important in the selection process, and they’re both reason to be encouraged and things to improve. The final preparation is always important, and no doubt we’ll be ready in two weeks.

“Big thanks to everyone who made this event a success. Hosting this regatta takes an extra effort, and I’m truly grateful for the work of Rachel Sander , Spencer Kales , our event staff and all the specialists who descended upon Austin and made this a great event. Thank you.”

Texas opened the scoring in the Big 12 Championships with a victory in the III Eight, kicking off the regatta with a 19-second victory. UT jumped out to a quick lead and built upon it throughout the race. Heading into the final 500 meters of the 2,000-meter race, Texas held a three-boat length lead over Kansas. The Longhorns crossed the line in 6:36.366, followed by Kansas in 6:55.536 and Tennessee in 6:55.864.

The II Four followed with a dominating performance, winning in 7:01.126, followed by runner-up Alabama (7:24.286) with Tennessee (7:29.286) placing third.

Texas’ I Four added another stellar performance, getting out quick and leading by over a boat length by the 500-meter mark. The Horns would finish more than 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Tennessee, posting a time of 6:54.102 to the Vols’ 7:19.183, while Kansas finished third in 7:27.260.

UT collected its next victory in the II Eight, posting a time of 6:20.663 to top second place finisher Tennessee (6:32.137). The Vols put up a good fight, holding the lead at the 250-meter mark, but the Longhorns surged back and held a deck advantage at 500 meters. Texas began to widen the lead and were up by a boat length at the midway mark and pushed the advantage to open water by 1500 meters.

Rain began to fall as the I Eight title race began, but there was no deterring the Longhorns. Texas came away with an 18-second victory, registering a time of 6:11.137, followed by Alabama (6:29.807) and Tennessee (6:29.807).

Texas next heads to the 2023 NCAA Championship where the Longhorns will look for a third-straight national crown. The national championship will take place Friday, May 26 to Sunday May 28 in Pennsauken, N.J.

The NCAA will reveal the rest of the field for the NCAA Championship during the Division I Rowing Selection Show to air on Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Team Results

1. TEXAS – 98 points

2. Tennessee – 76

3. Alabama – 63

4. Oklahoma – 48

5. Kansas State – 40

6. Kansas – 35

7. West Virginia – 21

I Eight Results

1. TEXAS – 6:11.137

2. Alabama – 6:29.807

3. Tennessee – 6:31.003

4. Oklahoma – 6:33.863

5. Kansas State – 6:41.739

6. Kansas – 6:45.763

7. West Virginia – 6:52.583

II Eight Results

1. TEXAS – 6:20.663

2. Tennessee – 6:32.137

3. Alabama – 6:36.965

4. Oklahoma – 6:49.997

5. West Virginia – 6:53.177

6. Kansas State – 76:56.793

7. Kansas – 7:00.671

I Four Results

1. TEXAS – 6:54.102

2. Tennessee – 7:19.182

3. Kansas – 7:27.260

4. Alabama – 7:29.00

5. Kansas State – 7:31.064

6. Oklahoma – 7:33.738

7. West Virginia – 7:58.690

II Four Results

1. TEXAS – 7:01.126

2. Alabama – 7:24.286

3. Tennessee – 7:29.036

4. Kansas State – 7:29.088

5. Kansas – 7:31.758

6. Oklahoma – 7:34.810

III Eight Results

1. TEXAS – 6:36.366

2. Kansas – 6:55.536

3. Tennessee – 6:55.864

4. Kansas State – 6:58.472

5. Alabama – 6:58.632

6. Oklahoma – 7:04.932

7. West Virginia – 7:44.484

III Four Results (Exhibition)

1. TEXAS – 7:30.468

2. Oklahoma – 7:53.288

LINEUPS

I Eight: Rachel Rane (C), Kaitin Knifton (Stroke), Susanna Temming , Anna Jensen , Etta Carpender , Sophia Calabrese , Samantha Schalk , Kelsey McGinley , Lanie Nitsch (Bow)

II Eight: Carly Legenzowski (C), Nadja Yaroschuk (Stroke), Hannah Medcalf , Allie Alton , Payten Kooyers , Amber Harwood , Parker Illingworth , Abby Dawson , Sue Holderness (Bow)

I Four: Olivia Fogarty (C), Jane McGee (Stroke), Taryn Kooyers , Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski , Anna Garrison (Bow)

II Four: Elizabeth Romero (C), Rachel Craycroft (Stroke), Marg Van der Wal , Grace Holland , Grace Edgar (Bow)

III Eight: Amy Werner (C), Karen Yin (Stroke), Faith Banach , Salma Dessouky , Harriet Wallace , Jessica Jamieson , Chloe Cooper , Emma Arthurs , Megan Minas (Bow)

III Four: Elise Payne (C), Andrijana Mijailovic (Stroke), Jess Smith , Bell Ebben , Savannah Foster (Bow)

