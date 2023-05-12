The American’s Women’s Rowing Championship Set for Sunday

COURTESY AAC | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

IRVING, Texas – Six squads will descend on Lake Melton in Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Sunday, May 14, all vying for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship. The action begins at 9 a.m. Eastern and will air live on ESPN+. Live results will be available here.

Oak Ridge will host the championship for the third year in a row.

SMU is the two-time defending champion after UCF won the previous five crowns from 2015-19. The Knights finished second in 2021 and 2022.

The Mustangs come in ranked No. 12 in the latest USRowing/Pocock CRCA national rankings.

The team championship and NCAA automatic qualifier will be determined by the points accrued in the three NCAA events: Varsity 8, Second Varsity 8 and Varsity 4. The teams will also compete in the Second Varsity 4.

SMU is seeded first in all four events. Tulsa is seeded second in the Varsity 8, while UCF is seeded second in the three remaining events. Temple is seeded third in the V8, while Tulsa is seeded third in the other three races.

The American’s team champion will earn automatic qualification to the 2023 NCAA Rowing Championships, to be held May 26-28 at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, New Jersey.