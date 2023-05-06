STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS
PHOTO COURTESY UW ATHLETICS, BY SCOTT ELKUND/RED BOX PICTURES
SEATTLE – Washington’s women’s varsity eight crew held off a crew from Australia, as well as another UW entry, to take home the Windermere Cup for the 26th time in program history Saturday on Montlake Cut.
The Huskies earned a win over an internationally experienced Aussie eight in the 37th annual event, winning the race by about one-third of a length of open water, with the Huskies’ “Gold ” entry about seven seats back of the visitors.
The Husky crew, which included Australian Nikki Martincic in the three seat, finished with a time of 6:17.577. Australia finished in 6:22.656 while the Husky Gold crew crossed the line in 6:25.117.
“We couldn’t be more grateful than to have had a top international crew like Australia to race the week before the Pac-12 Championships,” said UW head coach Yasmin Farooq. “The Windermere Cup and Opening Day are a celebration of boating season and rowing in the Seattle community, but at the same time, the conference championships are a week away. To be tested in this way is a huge opportunity for us to work on our race plan.”
Washington also won four other races during the annual Opening Day Regatta.
In the Erickson Cascade Cup, Washington’s third varsity crew won its race over entries from Seattle Pacific, Seattle University and Western Washington.
In the third varsity eight race, the UW novice eight picked up a win over Seattle U and SPU, while in the collegiate open eights, the Huskies beat Gonzaga and WWU. The Huskies’ varsity four beat entries from Seattle U and SPU to complete the perfect day.
“This was an immensely helpful to us to be able to work on the development of the rhythms in all of our boats, and our strategies, because next weekend is the Pac-12 Championship against other ranked teams,” Farooq said. “It’s going to be super competitive, so we couldn’t have asked for a better team to race to get ready for that.”
The Huskies begin the postseason next Sunday when the men and women will travel to Dexter Lake in Oregon for the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN’S LINEUP
Cox: Nic Rogers (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club)
Stroke: Jaime Ford (Sydney University Boat Club)
7: Eleanor Price (Sydney University Boat Club)
6: Ella Bramwell (Adelaide Rowing Club)
5: Mimi Tuddenham (Mercantile Rowing Club)
4: Laura Foley (Melbourne University Boat Club)
3: Sarah Tisdall (University of Queensland Boat Club)
2: Jean Mitchell (Melbourne University Boat Club)
Bow: Eliza Gaffney (Melbourne University Boat Club)
WASHINGTON WOMEN’S LINEUPS
Varsity Eight Purple – Windermere Cup
Cox: Nina Castagna (Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills)
Stroke: Ella Cossill (Waikato, New Zealand )
7: Elena Collier-Hezel (Buffalo, N.Y./Park School/Michigan)
6: Angharad Broughton (Cardiff, Wales, U.K.)
5: McKenna Bryant (Kent, Wash./Kennedy Catholic)
4: Abby Adebiyi (London, England, U.K.)
3: Nikki Martincic (Newtown, Sydney, Australia)
2: Aisha Rocek (Como, Italy)
Bow: Madi Frampton (Tumwater, Wash.)
Varsity Eight Gold – Windermere Cup
Cox: Grace Murdock (Roswell, Ga./Milton)
Stroke: Ava Meuleman (Seattle, Wash./Roosevelt)
7: Dimitra Tsamopoulou (Athens, Greece)
6: Mira Calder (Victoria, B.C., Canada/Claremont)
5: Isabel van Opzeeland (Hoofddorp, Netherlands)
4: Grace Vander Griend (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
3: Leah Nash (Chatham, Mass./Monomoy)
2: Shakira Mirfin (Invercargill, New Zealand)
Bow: Victoria Park (Bellevue, Wash./The Bush School)
Varsity Four
Stroke: Cait Whittard (St. Catharines, Ont., Canada)
3: Brigit O’Rourke (West Seattle, Wash./Vashon Island)
2: Jeri Rhodes (St. Louis, Mo./Michigan)
Bow: Sofie Sand (Rochester, Wash./Rochester)
Cox: Carina Baxter (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Oak Ridge)
Third Varsity Eight – Erickson Cascade Cup
Cox: Olivia Murdock (Atlanta, Ga./Milton)
Stroke: Haley Stoker (Bellingham, Wash./Bellingham)
7: Eliza Perry (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
6: Claire Surbeck (Bellevue, Wash./International School)
5: Claire Marion (San Marcos, Calif./San Marcos)
4: Grace Epp (Redmond, Wash./Redmond)
3: Gabby Engel (Milwaukee, Wis./Whitefish Bay)
2: Brianna Hoffman (Poulsbo, Wash./North Kitsap)
Bow: Molly Wiser (Leavenworth, Wash./Cascade)
Novice Eight – Collegiate Third Varsity Eight
Cox: Camille Randall (Seattle, Wash./Seattle Prep)
Stroke: Danielle Lohrenz (Minnetonka, Minn./Minnetonka)
7: Luella Bowersock (Austin, Texas/Austin)
6: Cami Martin (Seattle, Wash./Nathan Hale)
5: Allison Jakeway (Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada)
4: Margaret Young (San Anselmo, Calif./Williams)
3: Caitlin Hane (Irvine, Calif./University)
2: Madison Hanahan (San Jose, Calif./Archbishop Mitty)
Bow: Ellie Nemeth (Olympia, Wash./A.G. West Black Hills)
Fourth Varsity Eight – Collegiate Open Eight
Cox: Nina Pathak (San Ramon, Calif./California HS)
Stroke: Claudia Horton (Olympia, Wash./Olympia)
7: Scout Wilson (San Antonio, Texas/United World Colleges (UK))
6: Zöe Bischoff (Seattle, Wash./Holy Names Academy)
5: Izzy Peters (Ferndale, Wash./Squalicum)
4: Maddie Ohm (La Grange, Ill./Lyons Township)
3: Jordan Poces-Bell (Naperville, Ill./Metea Valley)
2: Isabelle Tinsley (Venice, Fla./Collegiate)
Bow: Maria Gomez (Seville, Spain)
