STORY COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS
PHOTO COUTESRY CAL ATHLETICS, BY ZACH FRANZEN/KLC FOTOS
REDWOOD CITY – The No. 1 California men’s rowing team had a successful outing at the Big Row against No. 9 Stanford, taking both the varsity and second varsity eight races at Redwood Shores on Saturday morning. The Golden Bears have now won nine straight matchups against the Cardinal and extended their series lead to 70-19. Both crews remain undefeated this season heading into the Pac-12 Championships in two weeks.
In the varsity eight race, Cal was able to build an open-water lead of about two seats by the 1,000-meter mark. Stanford was able to keep the distance over the next 500 meters, before the Bears made a push to extend their lead to a few seats of open water to win by five seconds in a time of 5:31.7.
In the second varsity eight race, the Bears got off to a great start and built a three-seat lead in the opening 500 meters before extending it to open water by the halfway mark. Cal continued to extend its lead through the sprint and won in convincing fashion, almost 25 seconds ahead of the Cardinal, with a time of 5:41.2.
“I thought both crews raced really well,” Cal head coach Scott Frandsen said. “I wanted today to be an internal, positive-momentum-building kind of race and I think there was that for both crews. The second varsity got off to a really good start and got out early and just extended the lead through the rest of the race course, so I was pleased with how they performed. The varsity had a really good race. Stanford stuck with them through the middle, but we were able to win by a second or so of open water. So good results and execution of the race for the guys. Now we have two weeks to build towards the Pac-12 Championships.”
Results
V8+
1. Cal – 5:31.7
2. Stanford – 5:36.0
2V8+
1. Cal – 5:41.2
2. Stanford – 6:05.2
Lineups
V8+
Coxswain – Luca Vieira
Stroke – Iwan Hadfield
7 – Elliott Kemp
6 – Tim Roth
5 – Ollie Maclean
4 – Gennaro di Mauro
3 – Gus Rodriguez
2 – Frederik Breuer
Bow – Campbell Crouch
2V8+
Coxswain – Grant Fisher
Stroke – Tommy Barrell
7 – Fred Roper
6 – Tobias Kristensen
5 – Matthew Gallagher
4 – Balthasar Issa
3 – Harry Manton
2 – Daton Wolfaardt
Bow – Wilson Morton
STAY POSTED
For further coverage of Cal men’s rowing, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMrowing), Instagram (@calmrowing) and Facebook (Cal Crew).
Comments are closed.