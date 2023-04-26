USRowing Announces PR3 Selection Camp Invitations

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY USROWING

USRowing is pleased to announce the 12 athletes who have been invited to the PR3 selection camp this summer. The camp will select the athletes who will represent the U.S. in the PR3 mixed double sculls and PR3 mixed four with coxswain at the 2023 World Rowing Championships September 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia.

“Having the top PR3 athletes together for one camp gives us the best opportunity to put two competitive crews in a position to earn Paralympic qualifying spots at this year’s world championships,” said Director of Para High Performance Ellen Minzner. “We are excited to be drawing such deep talent from the U.S. collegiate system that we can build with through Paris 2024 and LA 2028.”



Five of the invited athletes raced at the 2022 World Rowing Championships including coxswain Emilie Eldracher, Alex Flynn, Saige Harper, and Andrew Wigren in the mixed four with coxswain and Todd Vogt in the mixed double sculls. The remaining seven invitees will be attempting to make their first Para National Team.



The camp will be held June 14-July 1 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.



Selection Camp Invites

Skylar Dahl (Minneapolis, Minn./University of Virginia)

Katherine Davis (New York, N.Y./Cornell University)

Emilie Eldracher (Andover, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Holland Engel (Stockton, N.J./Rutgers University)

Alex Flynn (Danvers, Mass./Tufts University)

Saige Harper (Easthampton, Mass./Sacred Heart University)

Sarah Menefee (Austin, Texas/University of Tulsa)

Matt Simmons (Orinda, Calif./Gonzaga University)

Todd Vogt (Rochester, N.Y./University of Buffalo/Portland Boat Club)

Ben Washburne (Madison, Conn./Williams College)

Andrew Wigren (Providence, R.I./Hobart College/Cambridge Boat Club)

Gemma Wollenschlaeger (Crofton, Md./Temple University)



Staff

Tom Siddall, PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain

Andrea Thies, PR3 Mixed Double Sculls

Beth Noll, Assistant Coach

Tom West, Team Engineer