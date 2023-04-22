STORY COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS
SEATTLE –The No. 7 California women’s rowing team won three out of five races against No. 6 Washington but lost the Simpson Cup as the varsity eight dropped its dual by five seconds at the Montlake Cut in Seattle on Saturday morning. Cal was able to earn victories in the 2V8+, 3V8+ and 4V8+ matchups.
“The team raced hard today,” Cal head coach Al Acosta said. “It’s not easy to come up here and win a race, so it feels pretty good to get three. Obviously, the varsity four and the eight were disappointing with the result, but the energy and effort were definitely there. Next weekend [against Iowa and SMU] is critical for us, so the goal is to recover as fast as possible and keep moving forward.”
In the varsity eight matchup, both boats were even off the start, with just a couple seats of separation between them through the first 500 meters. Washington was able to make a move to build a bow to stern lead by the halfway mark. The Huskies extended their lead to open water through the sprint to come away with the win in a time of 6:14.770.
The second varsity eight race was tight to start but Cal was able to build a three-seat lead through 500 meters. Washington took a seat back through 1,000 meters to close the gap. The Huskies continued to creep back into the lead and pulled even through the sprint, but the Bears were able to hold them off, narrowly edging them out by less than a second with a time of 6:20.339.
In the varsity four dual, Cal got off to a strong start and built a half-boat lead over the first 500 meters. Washington was able to take back a couple seats to get almost even by the 1,000-meter mark. The Huskies eventually took the lead with 500 meters to go and were able to extend it through the sprint and come away with the victory in a time of 7:09.620.
In the third varsity eight matchup, Cal took a couple of seats lead off the start and quickly built a bow to stern lead through 500 meters. By the halfway mark, Cal was ahead by a boat of open water and was able to extend its lead and cruise to the victory by 13 seconds in a time of 6:31.054.
In the fourth varsity eight dual, Cal got out to a great start and built a few seats of a lead before Washington walked them back. The Bears then made a move to build a bow to stern lead over the first 1,000 meters. Cal built a half boat of open water lead over the last 500 meters to close out the race and earn the victory in a time of 6:43.183.
Results
Varsity 8+
1. Washington – 6:14.770
2. Cal – 6:20.719
Second Varsity 8+
1. Cal – 6:20.339
2. Washington – 6:20.984
Varsity 4+
1. Washington – 7:09.620
2. Cal – 7:16.468
Third Varsity 8+
1. Cal – 6:31.054
2. Washington – 6:44.108
Fourth Varsity 8+
1. Cal – 6:43.183
2. Washington – 6:47.521
Lineups
V8+
Coxswain: Piper Melnick
Stroke: Giulia Bosio
7: Issy Cassidy
6: Minou Bouman
5: Annabel Oertel
4: Julia Hunt-Davis
3: Amy Furlonger
2: Fien van Westreenen
Bow: Sophie Faliero
2V8+
Coxswain: Kaitlyn Turner
Stroke: Angela Szabo
7: Jane Perrignon
6: Sophie Ward
5: Lotta van Westreenen
4: Star Rose Miller
3: Antonia Galland
2: Nicole Weber
Bow: Della Luke
V4+
Coxswain: Charley Griffiths
4: Carly Wright
3: Miya Meskis
2: Katie McDermott
1: Lily Pember
3V8+
Coxswain: Lily Wieland
Stroke: Megan Culbert
7: Lily Rausser
6: Caroline Fagg
5: Sammie Henriksen
4: Stephanie Salesky
3: Savanna Jerome
2: Carlie Stipe
Bow: Izzy Campbell
4V8+
Coxswain: Emily Nowak
Stroke: Filippa Ljunggren
7: Molly Gold
6: Tabo Stekelenburg
5: Marte Skei
4: Sophie Fussell
3: Eve Barrancotto
2: Katherine Iuliano
Bow: Katrina Blackman
