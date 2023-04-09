Cardinal Has Strong Showing at 2023 Big Ten Invite

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The No. 2-ranked Stanford women’s rowing program had a busy, victory-laden weekend of racing at the 2023 Big Ten Invite at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

Racing against crews including No. 6 Brown, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan, No. 15 SMU, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 20 Indiana, the Cardinal finished first in all but one of their races throughout the weekend.

No. 15 SMU and No. 6 Brown also had successful weekends of racing, with the Mustangs picking up four victories in five races and Bruno winning two of their four finals-day races.

“We finished the regatta on a strong note with everyone giving it their best,” said John Murphy, Loyalty Chair for Women’s Crew. “We will be back to work on Monday and looking forward to the Ivy Invitational next weekend.”

Full results from the event can be viewed here.