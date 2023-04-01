Texas Women’s Rowing, Cal Men’s Rowing Sweep Heats at 2023 San Diego Crew Classic

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS/ZACH FRANZEN/KLC FOTOS

On day two of racing at the 2023 San Diego Crew Classic in San Diego, Calif., crews from the University of Texas and the University of California, Berkley, had dominant performances in collegiate racing.

For the women’s rowing program at the University of Texas, all four races the No. 1-ranked Longhorns entered resulted in victories.

“It was a really good first day, and everyone is pleased with how things went,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill. “Although we had a couple scrimmages last month, there’s no better way to kick off the season than racing at the San Diego Crew Classic. It now feels real, as the season has officially begun. We’ll recover and prepare for tomorrow’s racing which is sure to be tight. Tomorrow will be a great test, but we have a long way to go regardless of the result.”

According to the Texas athletic department, the Longhorn varsity eight has won 20 consecutive races with a head-to-head record of 69-0 since the streak began at the start of the 2021 season.

On the men’s collegiate side, the Golden Bears had a strong showing, sweeping every race Saturday morning and advancing all crews to the grand finals.