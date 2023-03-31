50th San Diego Crew Classic Kicks Off March 31

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The 50th San Diego Crew Classic takes place in San Diego, Calif., on Mission Bay March 31-April 2.

The event has entries from crews across the country, including the University of California men’s and women’s rowing programs, No. 5-ranked University of Washington women’s rowing, No. 2-ranked Stanford University women’s rowing, and the No. 1-ranked University of Texas women’s rowing program.

The regatta begins Friday, March 31, with the Women’s 8+ Alumni Susan Francia Trophy.