STAFF REPORTS
VIDEO BY ADAM REIST
The 50th San Diego Crew Classic takes place in San Diego, Calif., on Mission Bay March 31-April 2.
The event has entries from crews across the country, including the University of California men’s and women’s rowing programs, No. 5-ranked University of Washington women’s rowing, No. 2-ranked Stanford University women’s rowing, and the No. 1-ranked University of Texas women’s rowing program.
The regatta begins Friday, March 31, with the Women’s 8+ Alumni Susan Francia Trophy.
