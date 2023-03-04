PROVIDED BY CAL ATHLETICS
LAS VEGAS – The California Golden Bears men’s rowing team got its season underway Friday at the Las Vegas Invitational with a successful outing, sweeping all three races with the varsity eight, 2V and 3V lineups. Originally scheduled to start on Saturday, several of the races were moved up to today due to predicted high winds slated for this weekend.
The 3V kicked things off going up against Drexel University’s 2V and Oregon State’s 3V, winning by over 16 seconds with a time of 6:02.44. The men’s 2V followed up with an even more dominant performance defeating Oregon State’s 2V by over 28 seconds with a time of 5:55.22. Rounding out the races was the 1V, who defeated Oregon State’s 1V by just under 20 seconds with a finishing time of 5:49.53.
All three boats will close out the Las Vegas Invitational tomorrow with the 2V and 3V taking on the University of San Diego at 7:15 a.m., followed up by the 1V who will take on Colgate at 7:45 a.m.
Friday’s Results
1V
1. Cal 1V – 5:49.53
2. OSU 1V – 6:09. 41
2V
1. Cal 2V – 5:55. 22
2. OSU 2V – 6:23.46
3V
1. Cal 3V – 6:02.44
2. Drexel 2V – 6:18.79
3. OSU 3V – 6:29. 26
Friday’s Lineups
1V
Coxswain: Luca Vieira
Frederik Breuer
Angus Dawson
Gennaro di Mauro
Ollie Maclean
Tim Roth
Gus Rodriguez
Balthasar Issa
Bow: Campbell Crouch
2V
Coxswain: Grant Fisher
Tyler Kurth
Fred Roper
Daton Wolfaardt
Elliott Kemp
Bret Holt
Harry Manton
Marcus Cameron
Wilson Morton
3V
Coxswain: Savannah Adamo
Christian Tabash
Harry Cox
Dane Halkiw
Jamie Arnold
Matthew Gallagher
Guy Ferrera
Farley Dimond-Brown
Henry Furrer
