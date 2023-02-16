High Point University to Add Women’s Rowing to Division I Sport Offerings

High Point, N.C. — High Point University Athletic Director Dan Hauser announced Wednesday that women’s rowing will be added as the Panthers’ 17th NCAA Division I athletic program. HPU will join Duke University and the University of North Carolina as one of three Division I programs in the state of North Carolina. Regionally, there are six total Division I programs in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and the new High Point University Rowing team will compete against 91 programs nationally.



“We are very excited to add women’s rowing to our Division I sport offerings and we are committed to creating championship success,” HPU Vice President and Athletic Director Dan Hauser said. “When you look at the last two programs we started at HPU (women’s and men’s lacrosse), both have quickly ascended to conference championships and national success in the NCAA Tournament. Rowing is the perfect fit at High Point University and with the amazing performance venue of Oak Hollow Lake, we are poised for greatness.”