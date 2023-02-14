Global Locations Confirmed for World Rowing’s Classic and Coastal World Championships

PROVIDED BY WORLD ROWING

2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals go to Barletta, Italy



Recently, the World Rowing Council was asked to vote on the attribution of the 2023 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals. Originally attributed to Sabaudia, Italy, the event had to be reallocated due to unforeseen political changes in the city. World Rowing received various expressions of interest from a number of countries.

Following the recommendations of the Coastal Rowing Commission, led by its chair, Guin Batten, the Council reviewed a bid from Barletta, Italy, and unanimously decided to attribute the event to the Italian coastal city. The dates will be confirmed as soon as possible.

“The competition will take place along the shores of the Adriatic Sea, and the exciting nature of coastal rowing will fit perfectly in this environment. We are looking forward to working with the organising committee to make this event truly memorable” said World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland.

Coastal rowing is the extreme version of the sport, and perfect for adventure seekers who enjoy the thrill of the unknown rowing conditions and beautiful coastal scenery. It is one of the fastest growing communities of rowers, and is particularly accessible to rowers based in locations where flat water is not nearby.

The discipline of Beach Sprints is also included on the core programme for the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. It has also been formally proposed to the International Olympic Committee for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. A decision from the IOC is expected this summer.

2026 World Rowing Championships confirmed in Amsterdam, The Netherlands



The World Rowing Council also was presented with an update on the 2026 World Rowing Championships bid. In September 2022, at the World Rowing Congress, there was a provisional attribution of the 2026 World Rowing Championships to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Council was satisfied with the progress made on the conditions and ratified the decision to fully attribute the 2026 World Rowing Championships to Amsterdam.

Amsterdam has a long rowing tradition – having hosted two World Rowing Championships, in 1977 and 2014, the World Rowing Under 23 Championships in 2005 and 2011 and the World Rowing Under 19 Championships in 1968 and 2006. The Bosbaan, located in Amstelveen, also hosts the Olympic training centre for the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB) and the famous Holland Beker regatta each year.

“Being back in Amsterdam is great news, added World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland. The 2014 World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam were really successful, and the Netherlands have such a long tradition with rowing. We are looking forward to staging the event in this iconic city and have so many fans from all around the world on the shores of the Bosbaan.”

“Amsterdam is a city of water and we are proud to host the 2026 World Rowing Championships. We have a long history in rowing and many Olympic athletes train here in Amsterdam. We look forward to welcoming the international rowing community to ‘The Bosbaan’ in 2026” added Sofyan Mbarki, Vice Mayor of the City of Amsterdam, responsible for Sports.