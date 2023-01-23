Virginia Rowing Announces 2023 Schedule

COURTESY UVA ATHLETICS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia rowing head coach Kevin Sauer announced the Cavaliers’ 2023 schedule on Monday (Jan. 23). The 12-time defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions will compete in six regattas beginning with the ACC/Big Ten Regatta on April 1 at Rivanna Reservoir.

“We are looking forward to testing ourselves against many of the top teams in the country this spring.” Sauer said.

Virginia hosts Duke (March 4) and Syracuse (March 18) in a pair of exhibitions before entertaining Ohio State and Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten regatta on Saturday, April 1 at Lake Monticello.

UVA travels to Princeton for the Ivy Invite on Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16. Brown, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers and SMU join the Cavaliers and Tigers in the seven-team field.

The Cavaliers entertain two-time defending NCAA champion Texas on Monday, April 24 at Rivanna Reservoir before hosting Navy, North Carolina and Tennessee during the UVA Invite on Saturday, April 29.

The ACC Rowing Championships will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 in Lake Wheeler, N.C. Virginia has won 21 of the 22 conference championships and has claimed 86 of the 95 events contested. The conference regatta features five events, including the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four.

The NCAA Championships will be held Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 in Camden, N.J. The Cavaliers placed ninth at the 2022 NCAA Championships.