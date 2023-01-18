USRowing Awarded Grant for Para Rowing Seat Optimization

USRowing announced that it has received a Technology and Innovation Fund Grant from the United States Olympic Committee to study the optimization of the fixed seat for PR1 and PR2 rowers.

According to the national governing body, the grant will be used to “assist coaches and athletes to assess the initial seat position and angles [of the Para rowing seat] that will yield increased efficiency of Para rowers.”

“This grant will help us advance more rapidly in an area that we have identified as a key performance factor for PR1 rowers – the comfort and optimization of the fixed seat for performance,” said Ellen Minzner, USRowing’s Director of Para High Performance.

USRowing reports that the study will be headed up by Tom West, U.S. Para National Team engineer, and “will include athlete data collection, documentation of a methodology for determining seat geometry on the erg, on-water testing and data collection, and recommendations for custom seat fabrication for PR1 and PR2 rowers.”