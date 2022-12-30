Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #1 – Princeton University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

From the multi-million-dollar Shea Rowing Center on the shore of man-made Lake Carnegie, Princeton boated the fastest overall rowing program in 2022. Led by their IRA national-champion lightweights and third-place NCAA Division I women, the Tigers scored the highest in the Rowing News ranking, which included their sixth-place IRA varsity lightweights and ninth-place varsity-heavyweight men.

Princeton’s place at the top of all rowing universities coincides with the 25th, 50th, 100th, and 150th anniversaries of lightweight women’s, women’s, lightweight men’s, and heavyweight men’s rowing at the university, an occasion celebrated in November. In 1872, Princeton men took to the Delaware & Raritan Canal in a straight six, a common boat of the time.

Lake Carnegie was built through the generosity of alumni in the Class of 1887, and the core of the current boathouse was erected in 1913. The Tiger rowing facilities were renovated and expanded to create the C. Bernard Shea Rowing Center in 2000.