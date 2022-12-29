BY CHIP DAVIS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.
Yale’s heavyweight men’s program, winners of the IRA’s Ten Eyck points trophy, produced the second-fastest varsity in the country, while the Eli women raced to a strong fifth-place finish in the Division I NCAA final rankings. The lightweight men followed their Eastern Sprints championship with a fourth-place finish at the IRA. That, combined with Yale’s lack of a lightweight women’s program, cost them the title of best-overall rowing school for 2022.
