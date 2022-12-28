Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #3 – University of California, Berkeley

BY CHIP DAVIS

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Cal’s heavyweight men’s 2022 IRA National Championship, combined with sixth—only one point off Yale in fifth—at the NCAAs in May at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., lands them third on this year’s list. Lack of either a men’s or women’s lightweight varsity program cost the Bears a higher spot at the very top, but Cal is the best public university as well as the best Pac-12 school in rowing this year.