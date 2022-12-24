Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #7 – Syracuse University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Syracuse ended its 2022 season strong, doing more at the national championships than just showing up. The Orange women, one of three Atlantic Coast Conference programs at the NCAAs, finished 17th. The men did even better, with a fifth-place final performance at the IRA—ahead of Harvard and less than a second behind Washington—even though its crew entered the regatta ranked eighth.