Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #13 – Northeastern University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

Northeastern University ranks 13th overall in 2022 after placing 8th at the IRA and 20th at the NCAA. The Huskies have neither a women’s nor a men’s lightweight varsity.