Rowing News Top Collegiate Programs: Ranking #14 – The Ohio State University

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.

The Ohio State University women are the top-ranked overall college in the Big 10, outperforming Wisconsin by two spots despite lacking a men’s or lightweight varsity. The Buckeyes’ NCAA performance—eighth—accounts for most of their 14th-overall standing, supplemented by an active club program.