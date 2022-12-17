BY CHIP DAVIS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
To determine college rowing’s pecking order, we took the official results of the separate national championships for each school and weighed them with a special formula to arrive at the top 25.
The Ohio State University women are the top-ranked overall college in the Big 10, outperforming Wisconsin by two spots despite lacking a men’s or lightweight varsity. The Buckeyes’ NCAA performance—eighth—accounts for most of their 14th-overall standing, supplemented by an active club program.
