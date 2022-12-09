Best of 2022: U.S. Men’s Crew of the Year Cal Men’s Varsity Eight

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2022 IRA national-champion Cal varsity eight stormed through college rowing’s first full year back on the water, racking up early-season victories on Lake Las Vegas, stopping their losing streak to Washington in the Schoch Cup, and winning the Pac-12 championship before earning the crown of national champion in June.

Coach Scott Frandsen called it “a full team effort,” adding, “Guys had that team mindset, that selflessness that’s needed for elite athletes to come together and accomplish something special.”