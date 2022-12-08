Best of 2022: U.S. Women’s Crew of the Year U.S. U19 Women

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

It’s been a while since the U.S. senior National Team has won an international championship race—the Para women’s PR3 and lightweight women’s pairs in 2019 and the women’s eight in 2018—but their little sisters have been lighting it up on the U19 level for years.

This year was no different, and the junior national teamers won the eight and coxed four in world-best times at the 2022 World Rowing Under-19 Championships on Lake Varese, Italy.

It’s the second year running the U.S. junior eight has won the world title, and the crew of Frances McKenzie, Eugenia Rodriguez-Vazquez, Lily Pember, Sarah Bradford, Quincy Stone, Ellie Bijeau, Phoebe Wise, Sofia Simone, and Nora Goodwillie utilized a tailwind and the challenge of a chasing German crew to cover 2,000 meters faster than any junior women’s eight, ever.