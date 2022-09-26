British Rowing Tops 2022 World Rowing Championship Medal Count, U.S. Brings Home Three Medals

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

After eight extremely competitive days of racing at the 2022 World Rowing Championships, the event concluded on September 25.

British Rowing topped the medal count with 12 total medals, including seven gold, one silver, and four bronze. The British were followed by Italy and Romania, which finished the event with nine and four medals, respectively.

It’s been fantastic to come here and demonstrate the standard that we’re at,” Louise Kingsley, British Rowing Director of Performance, said.

“We never stop. The team is in a good place, the team behind the team is in a good place. We’ve definitely got one eye on Paris, we can’t sit here and rest on our laurels. Looking at the crews across the Championships, there’s still plenty we can work on,” Kingsley said.

The United States, which had the highest number of entries at this year’s World Rowing Championship, finished 14 on the medal chart with three medals—two silver and one bronze.

In the eights, Great Britain finished first in the men’s event with a time of 5:24.41.

“The first minute or so I was really calm and quiet,” British cox Harry Brightmore said. We knew we just wanted to stick to our race plan and not get caught up with what was happening around us. We had a great start, and when it came to about two minutes in, getting into the middle of the race, I gave a call to the guys, ‘let’s get some work on’. We started to eat away a gap that we hoped no-one could catch. Credit to the guys, who put absolutely everything in in that first three-quarters. We were clinging on for dear life at the end there but we managed it.”

On the women’s side, Romania finished first in the women’s eight, followed by The Netherlands and Canada.

The United States finished fourth in the women’s eight and fifth in the men’s eight.

“We knew that we could make a positive step with each practice and each race,” Andrew Gaard, a member of the U.S. men’s eight, said. “Today, we knew that we had to get our bowball in front the first 750. We kind of got dropped by the field a bit too much. We had to make it up in the third 500. We had a really solid finishing 500 meters, but it wasn’t enough to make up for that first 750 meters. All-in-all, we made great strides throughout the week, but there were other faster boats.”