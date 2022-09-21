Rowers Race on During Third Day of the 2022 World Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTOS BY LISA WORTHY, ED MORAN

The United States women’s eight, British and Canadian men’s eight earned direct berths to the A final on the third day of racing at Labe Aréna Račice for the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Račice, Czech Republic.

“We were really led off well by Maddie [Wanamaker] and Claire [Collins] having such a great heat [in the pair], and we really just wanted to go out and have a great race and practice our racing as a crew,” Molly Bruggeman told USRowing. “We’ve made an intention to really enjoy all of the strokes that we get to have together as a boat because they are few and far between with the doubling up. We’re just really happy to be here, and I’m really happy to be back on the squad with my teammates again, who are doing an amazing job racing.”

The third day of racing also had exciting results in the PR1 men’s single, where only half a second separated Olympic gold-medalist Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine and Olympic silver-medalist Erik Horrie of Australia.

Australian Erik Horrie pointing at Ukrainian Roman Polianskyi after the final of the men’s PR1 single at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by Ed Moran.

Racing resumes on September 21 at 9:30 CET.