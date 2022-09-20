Wet, Competetive Racing for Day Two of the 2022 World Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The second day of racing at Labe Aréna Račice for the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Račice, Czech Republic, included para preliminary races, more heats, and afternoon repechages.

The American lightweight women’s double of Michelle Sechser and Molly Reckford won their heats, and five additional U.S. crews advanced.

“We knew it was going to be a test today—pretty cold, pretty rainy, pretty windy,” Sechser told USRowing. “Molly and I have an approach that attitude is everything, so it is showing up with expectations of that type of weather, making sure we are prepared and that we don’t let it make us go negative or lose any excitement we had about getting back on the start line together today. It was good to be back on the blocks and get the first heat completed, so we could advance. We certainly have a few things we are looking to sharpen up over the next few days.”

In the women’s single, Kara Kohler representing the U.S., missed the A/B semifinal by one second to Swiss sculler Jeanine Gmelin. Kohler will now race in the C/D semifinal.

Racing resumes for the third day at the 2022 World Rowing Championships at 09:30 CET September 20.