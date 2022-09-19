Four U.S. Crews Advance After Day One of 2022 World Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

American single sculler Ben Davison won his heat on the first day of competition at the 2022 World Rowing Championships.

The event is being held in Racice, Czech Republic September 18-25.

“It was a bit bouncy, but it was fast conditions,” Davison told USRowing. “It seemed like a nice tailwind at the start and then it picks up as you go down – gets bumpier and bumpier, so handling that was a bit tricky. But overall, it was good. I row in the Estuary in Oakland, so this is a nice day. I just wanted to – especially the first half of the race – get an idea of where I am at. I haven’t raced since the world cup. I’m constantly evolving and changing things, so I just wanted to get a sense of how it felt. Pretty happy with it.

“I’m still learning as I go. I spent a bit of time in (the single) as a junior and under 23, but that’s a whole different ballgame compared to this. We’re still learning as we go. I enjoy it. I love it. I love the eight, too, but I love this for different reasons. I’m here to race; I love to race. I mean, I’m glad I’m not in the rep, but I’m happy to have a couple of races because that’s what I came all this way for.”

Three other U.S. crews also advanced to the next round of racing, including the men’s pair, which moved directly to the semifinals, the lightweight men’s double, and the men’s double advanced to the quarterfinals.

Kara Kohler in the women’s single, Mary Jones Nabel in the women’s lightweight single, and Jimmy McCullogh in the men’s lightweight single will all race in repechages. Eight U.S. crews will race in heats, and six U.S. crews will race for lanes on September 19.