With the spares races complete, Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of World Rowing, declared the 2022 World Rowing Championships “open” on the evening of September 17.
Racing at the event begins September 18 at 09:30 CET.
All eight days of the regatta will be live-streamed.
World Rowing breaks down the event as follows:
“The senior World Rowing Championships are held every year at the end of the international rowing season and World Champions are crowned in 14 Olympic boat classes – seven for men and seven for women, as well as six International boat classes for lightweight rowers. Para-rowers compete in nine boat classes, five are Paralympic boat classes.”
