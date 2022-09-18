2022 World Rowing Championships Underway September 18-25

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

With the spares races complete, Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of World Rowing, declared the 2022 World Rowing Championships “open” on the evening of September 17.

Racing at the event begins September 18 at 09:30 CET.

All eight days of the regatta will be live-streamed.

World Rowing breaks down the event as follows:

“The senior World Rowing Championships are held every year at the end of the international rowing season and World Champions are crowned in 14 Olympic boat classes – seven for men and seven for women, as well as six International boat classes for lightweight rowers. Para-rowers compete in nine boat classes, five are Paralympic boat classes.”