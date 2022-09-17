Costas Joins Mountain Hawk Flock

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

Lehigh has named Peter Costas the Steven J. ’69 and Karen A. Lee Head Rowing Coach, the university announced. Costas served three seasons as an assistant coach for the Princeton lightweight-women’s rowing program. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Lehigh Athletics family,” Costas said. “The energy and sense of community have been apparent with everyone I’ve met. I’m looking forward to learning from the talented coaches in the department and getting to work every day in beautiful Bethlehem. I’ve had the privilege of working with some very special people throughout my career. To have the opportunity to take what I’ve experienced and share it with others is truly a dream come true for me.”