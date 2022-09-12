2022 World Rowing Masters Regatta Wrapped Up September 11

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY WORLD ROWING/DETLEV SEYB/MYROWINGPHOTO.COM

More than 3,200 rowers competed in the 2022 World Rowing Masters Regatta on Dagueys Lake in Libourne, France.

“It has been a fantastic regatta,” Ron Chen, chair of World Rowing’s Masters Commission, said. “After a disruption of two years because of the global pandemic, the organizing committee has really made it work, and we were all happy to be together again. The World Rowing Masters Regatta is a boost for many athletes to train throughout the season. They come to make friends, and a lot of them are already planning to make new crew combinations for next year.”

Rowers competed in more than 660 races from September 7-11.

Next year’s event will be held in Tshwane, South Africa, September 21-24. It is the first time a World Rowing event will be held in Africa.