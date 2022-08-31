New Race Format for Gold Cup Challenge Series Announced

The Gold Cup Foundation announced a new racing format as well as expanded opportunities for a wide swath of rowers August 31.

The adjustments include a newly reformatted time-trial approach as well as an increase in prize money aimed at “expanding and equalizing opportunities for participation.”

“The 2022 series features three races for U.S. rowers, with finalists now determined by 650-meter time trials: the Hoffman Challenge (scholastic), Blackwall Duling Challenge (Para rowing), and US Lotman Challenge (U.S. elite). The marquee event, the international Gold Cup Challenge, is a finals-only event featuring four of the top male and female elite single scullers from all over the world,” a release from USRowing says.

For the first time, the Gold Cup Foundation will offer prize money for U.S. elite Para rowers in the Blackwall Duling Challenge, and U.S. elite rowers in the Lotman Challenge at parity. The prize for each first through fourth in each event is set at $8,000 for first place, $6,000 for second, $4,000 for third, and $2,000 for fourth place in both the men’s and women’s events.

In the Gold Cup Challenge, which is for the men’s and women’s world elite sculling championship, prize money is set at $16,000 for first place, $12,000 for second place, $8,000 for third place, and $4,000 for fourth place.

The series will begin October 29, 2022 at Cooper River Park in Camden County, N.J.

