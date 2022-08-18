Working the Angle

BY RICH DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Proper body preparation on the recovery is critical to the catch and drive. The hands should lead the arms and back forward so that the back is upright and perpendicular. When the hands pass over the knees, the legs begin the slide as the back swings forward into the angle required at the catch.

To stop from lunging at the catch, set the body angle when the hands are over the toes as the blade begins to square. The legs should then continue into the catch with the forward body angle set until the blade enters the water. If the upper body continues to swing forward into the catch, the hands may follow the back downward, sending the blades away from the water.

Those who lunge at the catch also risk initiating the stroke with the back rather than the legs, which could result in a weaker drive. Setting the body angle early and holding it until the start of the drive will help ensure that you load the blade with the legs and core–your strongest muscle groups.

Keep in mind:

* Focus on the horizon, which will alert you to lunging when your head drops because the back is continuing to swing down.

* Sit tall even when your back is in the forward body angle.

* At the catch, your arms should be extended but not locked.

* Shoulders should be squared rather than rounded.

* With the hands equally level, the boat is more likely to be set and run straight.

* With legs fully engaged, the arms and back help transfer the leg drive to the end of the oar.