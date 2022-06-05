Victors Crowned on Final Day of 2022 IRA National Championship

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

The University of California emerged from the 2022 Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships victors in the men’s varsity eight.

The Bears claimed their 2.1-second victory over Yale, who was followed by Brown, Washington, Syracuse, and Harvard.

The Eli didn’t leave Mercer Lake empty-handed, however, as the crew picked up the James Ten Eyck team points trophy and wins in the men’s second- and third-varsity eights.

The University of Washington finished the regatta third in the overall points standings.

“I’m pleased we finished third in the Ten Eyck,” Washington men’s rowing head coach Michael Callahan said. “That shows our depth. It was a strong showing in terms of the persistence and resilience this group has been showing all year, to keep improving until the last day.

“Placing better than all of your seedings is important, and I think it showed that we continued to improve.”

In the women’s lightweight eight, Princeton demonstrated their speed winning the event by 1.5 seconds over second-place Georgetown. The Tigers also picked up a gold medal in the women’s lightweight double event.

Columbia won the men’s lightweight eight dethroning last year’s winner—the Naval Academy—who finished 1.95 seconds behind the Lions this year. Georgetown rounded out the top three.

Full results here.