Hydrow Backs National Schools Regatta

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

Connected fitness juggernaut Hydrow has backed the 2022 National Schools Regatta as a gold sponsor.

Hydrow will set up a demo station at the event for spectators to try the rowing machine.

“‘National Schools’ Regatta is delighted to welcome Hydrow to our even,” National School’s Regatta Chairman George Hammond said. “Rowing as a sport can be enjoyed by all ages on and off the water, Hydrow has reimagined our sport and the way it can be enjoyed. We encourage everyone to come and try out the state-of-the-art rower over the weekend. We would like to thank Hydrow for supporting junior rowing by sponsoring our event, this sponsorship enables NSR to retain the first-class event delivery we aspire to for all our competitors.”