Day Two of ACRA National Championship Wrapped Up May 21; Finals Set

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

The second day of racing at the 2022 ACRA National Championship started with heats in the women’s single and ended with the fourth men’s varsity eight semifinal.

It was a reminder that the ACRA National Championship is a unique one. One that offers the full range of rowing opportunities for collegiate athletes regardless of club size or class of rowing.

Today’s events on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, included sweeping, sculling, heats, repechages, semifinals, and finals.

In the women’s varsity eight repechage Vermont, UC Davis, and UC Santa Barbara took the top three spots but only Vermont earned a bid in the grand final. The Catamounts will race Sunday along with UC Davis, UC Irvine, Purdue, Grand Valley, and Middlebury at 12:51 p.m.

In the four men’s eight semifinals that took place at the end of the day, George Washington, UC Irvine, Vanderbilt, and Middlebury won each of their respective semis.

For a full list of results visit here. Racing picks back up Sunday morning at 7:34 a.m. with the C final of the men’s single.