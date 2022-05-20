ACRA National Championship Brings Nationals-Level Club College Racing Back Online After Covid Hiatus

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

After day one of the 2022 ACRA National Championship on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, crews are poised for another full day of racing on Saturday.

Friday’s racing included heats, time trials, and repechages in a range of events.

In the women’s varsity eight heats Grand Valley and Purdue took the top spots in heats one and two, respectively. In the four men’s varsity eight heats, George Washington, UC Irvine, UCLA, and Michigan won each of their respective heats.

A full list of results can be viewed here. Racing picks back up Saturday morning, May 20 at 9:00 a.m.