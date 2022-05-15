Mustangs Buck Competition, Clinch American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship Title

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE/BRETT CARLSEN

The No. 12 ranked Southern Methodist University women’s rowing program successfully defended their American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship Title today on Melton Hill in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The Mustangs swept all four AAC Conference Championship Regatta races earning 168 points and the team title. The squad’s coaching staff, led by Kim Cupini, also picked up an American Athletic Conference Coaching Staff of the Year award.

The University of Central Florida and the University of Tulsa rounded out the top-three ranked teams.

Tulsa’s third-place finish was due to the fact the crew placed higher in the varsity eight event as Temple also scored 104 team points.