The No. 12 ranked Southern Methodist University women’s rowing program successfully defended their American Athletic Conference Women’s Rowing Championship Title today on Melton Hill in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
The Mustangs swept all four AAC Conference Championship Regatta races earning 168 points and the team title. The squad’s coaching staff, led by Kim Cupini, also picked up an American Athletic Conference Coaching Staff of the Year award.
The University of Central Florida and the University of Tulsa rounded out the top-three ranked teams.
Tulsa’s third-place finish was due to the fact the crew placed higher in the varsity eight event as Temple also scored 104 team points.
“This team really trusted each other and recent changes to put out strong performances in each event,” Interim Head Coach Olivia Staff said. “It was a full team effort to finish third. We are proud of all they have come through this season to perform at conference and secure two medals. It has been amazing to see these athletes’ hard work pay off and we are looking forward to how this conference experience will further our teams’ depth and speed in the upcoming years.”
